CAL Fire air operations essential in Butte County fire fight

CAL Fire and firefighters have been in overdrive since the deadly Camp Fire started Thursday morning.

A Bay Area crew is keeping track of overhead help needed in Butte County from the Sonoma Air Attack Base.

They are standing by for local wildfires while also keeping an eye on the blaze burning up north.

Each plane holds a thousand gallons of fire retardant but for almost two days Cal Fire pilots weren’t able to fly due to sky conditions.

Skies cleared a bit on Sunday and they were able to respond to a number of outbursts.

The big turnout for pilots has been the Woolsey Fire in Malibu and the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Pilots are limited to seven hours of flight time per day and can never combat fire overhead at night.

