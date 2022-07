CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) is assisting local fire crews with a brush fire close to 18th Avenue and Highway 53 in Clearlake City, according to a tweet from Cal Fire LNU.

The fire has been dubbed the Park Fire, Cal Fire states that this fire is not currently a Cal Fire incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.