Cal Fire: Discarded cigarette started 20-acre blaze in Lake County

KELSEYVILLE (KRON) – A grass fire that began burning in Lake County on Thursday is now 95% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Investigators have determined that the blaze started from an improperly discarded cigarette.

The fire was first reported on Thursday around 12:59 p.m. at Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive.

Officials say the fire burned 20 acres which threatened 40 structures.

Luckily, no structures have been reported damaged or destroyed at this time.

Cal Fire says that one firefighter suffered from a minor injury.

Crews are continuing to work the fire and extinguish any hot spots.

Soda Bay Road is now open in both directions, but officials advise drivers to use caution in the area.

