AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Electra Fire remained at 3900 acres overnight and crews managed to increase containment to 10%, according to a CAL FIRE incident report released around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cal FIRE said in a statement that around 8000 PG&E customers were still without power in parts of Amador and Calaveras Counties.

The Electra Fire started Monday around 4 p.m. and tripled in size that night from 959 acres to 3034 acres. By Tuesday night the fire had reached 3900 acres, threatening more than 1200 structures and was 5% contained.

On Monday night residents in the area took shelter in a PG&E powerhouse building but needed to be rescued hours later as flames grew close to the building.

Two dogs that had been following around crews battling the flames were recused Tuesday morning. The dogs were later taken away by animal control.

PG&E continues to respond to outages affecting approximately 8,000 customers in parts of Amador and Calaveras Counties, down from about 15,000 customers. PG&E has deenergized several distribution lines for firefighter safety in the area at the request of Cal Fire crews battling the Electra fire.