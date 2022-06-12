(BCN)– Cal Fire is looking for anyone who might have information as to how an early-morning fire on June 3 on the east side of San Bruno Mountain may have started.

Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m., to the east side of San Bruno Mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway.

The fire, which officials called the Tower Incident, burned 29 acres, from the mountain’s mid-slope, up to Tower Road, which runs along the top of San Bruno Mountain.

The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the CAL FIRE CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov.

