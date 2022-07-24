MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire is on the scene of the Pratt Fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill, according to a tweet from the agency on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit is responding to the fire near the 600 block of Pratt Lane. According to the post some structures were threatened so they attempted an aggressive initial attack.

A later tweet stated that Cal Fire had stopped forward progress at half an acre. The agency also states that some vehicles were involved, but the structure threat was stopped.