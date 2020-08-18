Cal ISO warns customers of power outages expected Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is expecting rotating outages across the state between 6 and 7 pm Monday after declaring a Stage 2 emergency.

PG&E has reached out to Napa County customers that rotating power outages are likely.

The ISO anticipates power outages totaling up to 1,500 megawatts (MW).

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy during extremely hot weather, according to the ISO.

The ISO asks consumers to conserve energy by following these tips:

  • Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher
  • Cool with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening

As record-breaking heat continues to hit the Bay Area, we’ve created a list of cooling centers you can find here.

