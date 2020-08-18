Cal ISO warns customers of power outages expected Monday night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is expecting rotating outages across the state between 6 and 7 pm Monday after declaring a Stage 2 emergency.

PG&E has reached out to Napa County customers that rotating power outages are likely.

The ISO anticipates power outages totaling up to 1,500 megawatts (MW).

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued in California, which urges consumers to conserve energy during extremely hot weather, according to the ISO.

The #ISO is currently in Stage 2 emergency, with no load shedding ordered. Power outages of up to 1,500 MW anticipated between 6 and 7 p.m. Stay up-to-date by following us on Twitter. Keep up the conservation. #FlexAlert — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020

The ISO asks consumers to conserve energy by following these tips:

Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

As record-breaking heat continues to hit the Bay Area, we’ve created a list of cooling centers you can find here.

