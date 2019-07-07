Cal OES monitoring quakes around the clock

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – In response to Friday’s earthquake, the state’s Emergency Management Operations Center is now working around the clock at its maximum level.

It’s still all hands on deck at the Cal OES Operations Center.

Key state agencies are collaborating on recovery and preparation efforts in the aftermath of these earthquakes.

“Figuring out what are the impacts, what are the needs going to be, trying to be several steps ahead of the local government officials so we are fast to need and ready to support their needs,” Eric Lamoureux, with Cal OES, said.

Inside the operations center, dozens of state agency workers monitor conditions and gather information from affected Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Cal Fire is at peak staffing levels, keeping an eye on weather conditions and fire threats.

“Cal Fire’s Fire Marshal’s office is out and they have crews that are checking all of the pipelines, making sure they aren’t any breaches, breaks or leaks,” Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire, said.

The National Guard has 200 troops helping the effort on the ground and in the air surveying damage. Cal OES is expanding access to communication.

“We’re moving some of our own mobile satellite communications not only into Bakersfield to help our first responders there but also into Ridgecrest,” Lamoureux said.

Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders met at the command center before touring the damage Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, emergency management officials prepare for what could come next.

“As we are working to manage this disaster, we are certainly planning and preparing for a potential aftershocks and what that may bring to us,” Lamoureux said.