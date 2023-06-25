(KRON) — In the year since Roe v Wade was overturned, thousands of people have be unable to access abortion in their home states, but how did the decision impact reproductive care in California? The answer is a complicated one.

“There is no question that Planned Parenthood affiliates across California are seeing a steady increase in out-of-state patients,” Planned Parenthood spokesperson Jennifer Wonnacott told KRON4.

However, those increased numbers don’t always tell a full story, since many patients do not share which state they are coming from when seeking care.

Researchers learned that more than 25,000 people across the United States were unable to access abortion services as a result of state-level abortion bans in the first 9 months after the Dobbs decision, according to WeCount data shared by the Society of Family Planning. Another 80,000 people faced disruptions or delays in accessing abortion care in their home states, the data shows.

This data gives a sense of the number of people who may have needed to travel out of state to access care. However, it’s difficult to track how many of those patients then traveled to California or another state where abortion is more accessible to get the care.

Since the Dobbs decision, California has doubled down on its commitment to reproductive care. In November 2022, voters approved Proposition 1, which prohibits the state from interfering with a person’s reproductive freedom, including when accessing abortion and contraceptives. The state also approved $200 million in budget investments focused on protecting access to reproductive healthcare.

While voters in Michigan and Vermont also approved measures in support of access to reproductive care, measures in support of reproductive health care were defeated in Kansas, Kentucky and Montana.

Wonnacott says that California’s passage of Prop 1 sent a clear message. “The vast majority of the public in California and across the country do not want restrictions on abortion,” she said. “But the reality is that, while California is doing all it can to provide assurances for patients, providers, and supporters that access to abortion in California will continue, we are not immune from the impacts of unrelenting campaign from the far right to ban abortion and vital reproductive health care nationwide.”

Planned Parenthood has also seen a large increase in various forms of support since the Dobbs decision. Wonnacott says that donations and volunteers have both poured in, “but there is but there is still so much work to be done and more support is always needed.”