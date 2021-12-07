California AG announces $40M settlement against ‘Pharma Bro’ for illegal monopoly of life-saving drug

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on a decision by his former company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, to significantly raise the price of the anti-parasitic medication Daraprim. A bill awaits Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin’s […]

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday a $40 million settlement against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Phoenixus.

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office filed an injunctive relief against former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady for their role in stifling competition to protect the monopolistic pricing of Daraprim — a drug used to treat the potentially fatal parasitic disease toxoplasmosis.

Back in 2020, the Attorney General’s Office joined a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the pharmaceutical companies led by Mulleady, and Martin Shkreli, also known as “Pharma Bro,” of drastically raising the price of Daraprim, and then using various agreements to prevent the entry of low-cost generic alternatives.

“Martin Shkreli, Kevin Mulleady, and Vyera knew what they were doing when they raised the price of a life-saving treatment, but they chose to pad their pockets anyway,” said Attorney General Bonta.

Daraprim is known to treat toxoplasmosis, one of the world’s most common parasitic infections, that is contained by most individual’s immune systems.

The infection can turn into a potentially fatal organ infection in immunocompromised individuals, including babies born to women infected with the disease and individuals with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Until 2020, Daraprim was the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved (FDA) product containing pyrimethamine – known as “the gold standard” for treating toxoplasmosis – and was recommended as the initial therapy of choice for the disease by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the HIV Medicine Association, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America

The Attorney General’s Office says that in 2015 — Daraprim was an affordable treatment at a cost of $17.50 per tablet.

When “Pharma Bro” acquired the rights to the drug in August of that year, they raised the price to $750 per tablet – an increase of more than 4000%.

“Overnight, Daraprim went from an affordable and accessible treatment to one that was far out of reach for the people who relied on it,”said Bonta.

“The selfish choices these defendants made put lives at risk, forcing patients, hospitals, and physicians to make difficult treatment decisions because they lacked access to a potentially life-saving medication.”

In an amended complaint filed in April 2020, the FTC, as well as the coalition of state co-plaintiffs, alleged that Vyera anticipated that its price hike would likely encourage entry into the market by other firms — and a result, the pharmaceutical company took specific actions to “impede and delay entry by competitors to preserve its monopoly.”

Among those actions was the illegal restriction of the sale and distribution of Daraprim in an effort to prevent generic drug companies from obtaining sufficient pills to complete the bioequivalence tests necessary to obtain approval by the FDA.

Vyera also prevented competitors from accessing a critical ingredient used to manufacture the drug.

“These defendants will be held accountable for their decision to put profits over people,” said Bonta.

Vyera and Phoenixus will be ordered to pay up to $40 million — representing the profits from the companies’ wrongful misconduct.

Mulleady will also be banned from working in the pharmaceutical industry for seven years with few exceptions.

The Attorney General’s Office says that the case against Shkreli, the ringleader of the illegal conduct, will proceed to trail beginning December 14.