California allows 3 more Orange County beaches to reopen

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Orange County will draft a plan to reopen county beaches for active use to comply with state orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The county’s supervisors voted to draft the plan Tuesday after a heated debate with some pushing to reopen beaches so residents can get fresh air and exercise and others arguing they shouldn’t heed what they called an arbitrary move by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom shut down the Orange County coast last week after a heat wave drew large crowds to the shore.

Since then, the state has approved plans for a cluster of cities to reopen their beaches for walking, jogging and surfing but not sunbathing.

