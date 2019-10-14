California becomes first state to ban fur products

In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo protesters with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hold signs to ban fur in Los Angeles prior to a news conference at Los Angeles City. California will ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products and bar most animals from circus performances under a pair of bills signed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

California has become the first US state to ban the sale of animal fur products.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that will make it illegal to sell, donate or manufacture new fur products in the state.

The bill, authored by state assemblymaker Laura Friedman, applies to all new clothing, handbags, shoes and other items made with fur. Those who violate the law would be subject to civil penalties.

Used fur and taxidermy products are exempt from the ban, along with leather, cowhide and shearling. Fur products used for religious purposes or by Native American tribes are also exempt, and fur lawfully taken with a hunting license is still allowed.

The law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

Newsom also signed a number of other bills into law on Friday designed to prevent animal cruelty.

One piece of legislation bans the use of animals like tigers and elephants in circuses. Another prohibits hunting, trapping and killing bobcats , and another protects horses from slaughter . Newsom also made it illegal to sell more types of dead animals , adding to an existing list of other wildlife.

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) praised the moves.

“Today is a historic day for animals in California, including those who have been whipped into performing in circuses, or skinned alive for their fur or skin,” Tracy Reiman, Executive Vice President of PETA, said in a statement. “PETA is proud to have worked with compassionate legislators to push these lifesaving laws forward and looks to other states to follow California’s progressive lead.”

