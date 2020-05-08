California begins reopening, but Bay Area keeps stricter guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Non-essential retail stores are still closed in San Francisco and in 5 other Bay Area counties during the coronavirus pandemic, despite them opening up across the state on Friday.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday tweeted that as long as the city continues to progress with its shelter-in-place, officials anticipate allowing some businesses to resume operations with storefront pick up as soon as May 18.

Mayor Breed specifically said retailers like bookstores, florists, music stores, and clothing stores would be first to reopen.

That would potentially happen in about 18 days – but stores will already be doing that in other counties statewide starting today.

As part of Phase 2 of reopening California, Gov. Newsom loosened restrictions allowing some retailers to reopen with curbside service – no customers will be allowed inside just yet.

Mayor Breed says the Bay Area is still in the thick of the pandemic and is not ready for that step.

Bay Area health officers did not allow curbside pickup for non-outdoor and non-essential businesses in the current health order.

