California could limit ‘flushable’ wipes tied to sewer clogs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Critics say wet wipes – those single-use wet tissues for babies and adults wanting something more than just toilet paper – can clog sewers and cause costly repairs.

Legislation in California that advanced on Thursday would require products that cannot be flushed down the toilet to be clearly labeled as such.

Cities including New York and the District of Columbia have also attempted to cut down on what manufactures call “flushable wipes.”

The California proposal has been watered down amid industry objection to claims that their products damage pipes.

But the bill’s author hopes to find a compromise with manufacturers.

