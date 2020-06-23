California could reverse reopenings if coronavirus cases continue to soar, Newsom says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said when it comes to coronavirus, he will let facts guide him and the state as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.

New coronavirus numbers just released, however, paint a sobering picture that COVID-19 is not going anywhere.

Since mid-March, the state has handled approximately 46,000 cases, with 35.6% of those cases just from the past two weeks alone.

More than three million tests have been administered in California since March.

Additionally, the number of people going to the hospital has gone up 16%, and ICU patients are up 11%.

Newsom says overall, the numbers are low enough that the hospitals can handle the extra load, but this is a reminder that people need to continue practicing social distancing and wearing their masks.

At last check, there were more than 178,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, with more than 5,500 fatalities reported.

Over the most recent weekend alone, 3,574 people were hospitalized Saturday statewide.

The Golden State also reported the most new cases in a single day — 4,515 — since the pandemic’s start, according to data from California’s Public Health Department.

Nearly two dozen states including California are reporting an uptick in new reported coronavirus cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

