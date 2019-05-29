California family wakes up to a bear on their roof

OAKHURST, California (KSEE) — A family in Oakhurst woke up Wednesday morning to a furry intruder on their roof.

Family members said the sound of their dogs barking woke them up, and when they went outside, they spotted the intruder.

It ended up being a big bear.

The family didn’t want to call it in for fear that the bear would be shot.

The video is courtesy of Kent, Trisha, and Cosmo Tracy.

