California firefighters stretched thin after dozens of fires pop up overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters across California are being stretched thin after dozens of fires popped up overnight.

On top of that, they’re now facing even more challenges as they try to bring help from out of state.

After 50 new wildfires sparked in California, firefighters are stretching even thinner as they work to contain hundreds of active wildfires.

As other west coast states burn, some that usually help California’s extreme firefight.

“We’re all competing for wildland, fire specific resources, so it does provide a challenge. It’s a challenge to all the states affected right now.”

CAL OES Chief Brian Marshall says even a few weeks ago, as the state’s second and third largest wildfires burned simultaneously — California could not get all of the out of state fire engines it requested through federal programs.

For now, Marshall says crews from Idaho, New Mexico, Texas and Utah are helping California on the frontlines with requests in to any and all available states.

State leaders Wednesday asking for help from as far as Quebec.

All of this with still months left in fire season with possibly even more extreme fire danger.

“It’s going to be more houses destroyed, more people impacted… as we go into that fall fire season we have great concerns to be able to meet the demand that we have here in California.”

State emergency management hoping to quickly meet the critical demand scorching the state now.

