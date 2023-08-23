(KTLA) — Gasoline prices in California have surged to the highest point of the year and are approaching prices seen last summer, according to the American Automobile Association.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in California was $5.26 on Tuesday, up 10 cents over the past week and 37 cents over the past month. A year ago, drivers were paying $5.34 per gallon.

In Los Angeles County alone, the average price for regular unleaded was $5.36/gallon on Tuesday.

The national average was $3.85/gallon.

California, once again, has the highest gasoline prices in the nation. Washington State ($5.05/gallon) has the second-highest.

“Oil Price Information Service reported this morning that Los Angeles and San Francisco wholesale gasoline prices are surging because there is limited supply on the wholesale market and a lot of demand from refiners looking to buy excess supply,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe. “The combination of those factors is continuing to put upward pressure on prices at the pump.”