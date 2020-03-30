California gets “A” for practicing social distancing, study finds

A woman walks into a Whole Foods supermarket during hours reserved for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, at a store location in Washington, DC, March 20, 2020. – Whole Foods, like several other retailers, is reserving some hours for customers 60 years and older to minimize contact with others as people social distance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — According to a recent study by Unacast, California received an “A” for social distancing. Among other counties throughout the state, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties also received an “A”.

Through GPS cellular data Unacast created a RealWorldGraph to show how people throughout the country are moving amid social distancing and sheltering-in-place orders.

The website produced an interactive map of the country, grading each state from “A” to “F” based on the average distance traveled.

California

California saw a 40 percent decrease in average distance traveled receiving an “A”. As a whole, California residents have followed social distancing orders according to the study.

Courtesy: Unacast

According to the study, most Bay Area counties received an “A”.

The following counties saw a decrease in average timed traveled by 65 percent or lower:

Alameda with a 51 percent decrease.

Contra Costa with a 48 percent decrease.

Marin with a 56 percent decrease.

Napa with a 54 percent decrease.

San Francisco with a 65 percent decrease.

San Mateo with a 63 percent decrease.

Santa Clara with a 61 percent decrease.

Sonoma with a 41 percent decrease.

Solano saw a 37 percent decrease earning a “B”.

Unacast’s social distancing grading scale:

• A: >40% decrease

• B: 30-40% decrease

• C: 20-30% decrease

• D: 10-20% decrease

• F: <10% decrease or increase.

The United States received a “B” with a decrease of 32 percent of average distance traveled.