California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter to resign after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud

SAN DIEGO (FOX5) — Congressman Duncan Hunter of California’s 50th District said in a statement Friday that he will resign after the holidays.

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress,” the statement read. “It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

The announcement came just one day after the House Ethics Committee urged Hunter in a letter to stop voting on legislation and other issues on the House floor.

News of Hunter’s resignation was expected after the congressman changed his plea in an ongoing campaign finance case earlier this week. Hunter stands accused of wire fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records for spending more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal purchases, the details of which were revealed in a 60-count federal indictment made public in August 2018.

Hunter pleaded not guilty last year when the federal indictment was unveiled.

After months of denials, Hunter pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misusing campaign funds. He faces a maximum sentence of five years when his penalty is set on March 17.