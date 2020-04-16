SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he signed an executive order that will allow two weeks of supplemental paid leave for essential workers in the food industries.
Newsom said the order covers food service employees who have been impacted by the coronavirus, including farmers, packers, deliverers, grocers, cooks, and servers.
Newsom said he hopes the money will ease workers’ anxiety about having to stay home if they contract the virus.
“We don’t want you going to work if you’re sick,” Newsom said.
According to Newsom, 69 people died within the last 24 hours in California due to the virus bringing the total up to 890.
Check back for updates
Latest Stories:
- California governor announces two weeks paid leave for food industry workers
- Woman battling COVID-19 sedated, unaware she gave birth last week
- South Carolina man gives away stimulus check to those in need
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Americans desperate for sports to return
- Text scam claims you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, police say