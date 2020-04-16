Live Now
California governor announces two weeks paid leave for food industry workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he signed an executive order that will allow two weeks of supplemental paid leave for essential workers in the food industries.

Newsom said the order covers food service employees who have been impacted by the coronavirus, including farmers, packers, deliverers, grocers, cooks, and servers.

Newsom said he hopes the money will ease workers’ anxiety about having to stay home if they contract the virus.

“We don’t want you going to work if you’re sick,” Newsom said.

According to Newsom, 69 people died within the last 24 hours in California due to the virus bringing the total up to 890.

