California high court weighs if Trump must open tax returns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s Supreme Court is considering whether President Donald Trump must disclose his tax returns if he wants to be a candidate in the state’s primary election next spring.

The high court is set to hear arguments Wednesday, although a federal judge already temporarily blocked the state law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to run in California’s primary.

The justices sped up their usual timetable because the deadline to file tax returns for California’s March 3 presidential primary would be Nov. 26 if the law survives. But the state’s appeal of the federal judge’s order will extend past that deadline.

The justices’ consideration comes the same week that a federal appeals court in New York ruled that Trump’s tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators.

