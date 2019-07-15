California hiker missing since Friday found alive

BIG PINE, Calif (CNN/AP) — Missing camper Sheryl Powell was found alive Monday in Big Pine in Inyo County near where her dog was found earlier in the day.

The 60-year-old woman disappeared on Friday after taking the family dog for a bathroom break.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says Powell was exhausted when they found her on Monday and will be evaluated at a local hospital.

The town closest to the campground is Big Pine, which is located about 50 miles from the Nevada border.

The dog matching the description of her pet was found alive about 2.5 miles from the last known location of Powell, of Huntington Beach, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Powell was reported missing by her husband on Friday.

Joseph Powell told authorities that after they selected a site in the Grandview Campground she took their small dog, Miley, for a walk while he repositioned their Jeep.

“This took five minutes or less but when he got back she and Miley were gone without a trace,” daughter Farrah Powell said in a GoFundMe campaign post that is raising money to assist in the search.

Powell’s husband reported he searched for almost an hour and then alerted law enforcement via a satellite device.

