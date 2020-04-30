California is closing all of its beaches, state parks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to announce an order to close all beaches and state parks starting Friday, May 1.
For many people, beaches and parks have been their favorite places to go to get out of the house, so not everyone is too thrilled about the decision.
Beach parking lots were closed, but that didn’t stop people from going.
The catalyst for Governor Newsom’s decision was the large crowds gathering over the weekend in Ventura and Orange counties.
It’s reported that nearly 800,000 people were at Newport Beach over the weekend.
Governor Newsom said large crowds are an example of what we should not be doing.
The order was detailed in a memo sent to California police chiefs.
The announcement comes as hospitalizations statewide have flattened and some local governments have started relaxing stay-at-home orders.
