California ISO issues Flex Alert through Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (BCN/KRON) – Officials with the California ISO have issued a statewide flex alert beginning on Saturday and extending through Monday, Sept. 7.

Thee ISO issued a Flex Alert to urge consumers to conserve energy during this weekend’s statewide heat wave that is causing a rise in energy consumption.

The flex alert will be in effect between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. all three days.

Temperatures during this heat wave are expected to peak Sunday, pushing demand for energy beyond levels of available supply.

Based on the current forecast and without significant conservation efforts, the ISO is planning for the potential for rotating power outages throughout the state between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

