California man caught on video taking Trump banners

Police said they were looking for a suspect after Trump signage was removed from two homes in Turlock, California, on October 2.

Ring video from one of the homes shows a man tearing down Trump banners from a porch.

“It makes me mad. I don’t care about political views. When someone comes and takes your property, that’s a whole different thing,” the owner of the property, Greg Farnam, told CBS13.

Farnam also said rocks were thrown at his house, breaking windows.