California man indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

A California man has been indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement and other crimes related to the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6.

49-year-old Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, was indicted last Friday in the District of Colombia on 14 counts, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to previously filed court documents, video footage shows Neumann putting on a gas mask while standing near law enforcement officers in front of the barricades at the base of the West Front of the Capitol Building that day.

At approximately 1:27 p.m., Neumann removed his gas mask and began “verbally abusing law enforcement” attempting to protect the building.

According to a press release — over a period of approximately 30 minutes, Neumann stated, among other things, that officers will be “overrun” by the crowd and that, “I’m willing to die, are you?”

At approximately 1:57 p.m., Neumann grabbed a metal barricade and shoved it into a line of officers from the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department.

Nuemann would also strike officers with his fist and along with others broke down the barricades.

He then used the barricade as a battering ram, rushing towards officers, and eventually entering the U.S. Capitol building — disrupting a joint session the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to the court documents, additional footage shows that Neumann remained on restricted grounds past 5 p.m., continuing to resist repeated orders by law enforcement to leave the Capitol steps.

Throughout the afternoon, Neumann allegedly assaulted three officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and one from the Capitol Police.

Charges

In the complaint, Neumann had been charged with assaulting one of the officers — the indictment adds new charges.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California also provided assistance with the case.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office is continuing to investigate the case, which identified Neumann as #AFO-171 in its seeking information photos, as well as the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.

Since Jan. 6 — more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.