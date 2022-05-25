SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Summer-road-trip season is officially here, with Memorial Day weekend kicking us into a potential jump in holiday-related traffic fatalities.

Jerry, a car insurance savings application, conducted a study to learn where American drivers should take extra precautions ahead of the holiday travel. Using data pulled from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on fatal crashes during the holiday weekend from 2011 through 2020.

States with the highest death tolls

The study showed that California saw the second-highest traffic fatality rate, with 358 fatalities. However Texas topped the charts with 448 fatalities over the same period. Florida came in third with 331 deaths. More than half of the fatal crashes happened between the hours of 6p.m. and 3a.m. and 39% of those involved a driver who had been drinking alcohol.

64% of the fatal traffic crashes on Memorial Day weekends over the decade involved a single vehicle. However, 56% involved a vehicle driving off of the roadway. It also appears that driving on surface streets is more dangerous than highways, as only 12% of the fatal crashes took place on interstate highways. Those percentages may seem small, but than 4,100 people died in traffic accidents over Memorial Day weekends from 2011 to 2020.

If you are planning to head out driving this weekend, take caution. It turns out that the most dangerous time to be on the roads during a Memorial Day weekend is Saturday night through Sunday morning. The three hours with the most fatalities on average are Saturday from 8-9p.m. and 10-11p.m. and Sunday morning between 2-3a.m.