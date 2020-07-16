California, other states sue US Department of Education over student borrower protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — For the second time in a week, California and several other states are suing the U.S. Department of Education.

California’s attorney general announced Tuesday the state is suing the Department of Education and its leader Betsy Devos, again.

This time — claiming the department is trying to upend student borrower protections.

“They rigged the system against students, flat and simple,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

The Obama-era ‘Borrower Defense Rule’ provided a pathway to debt relief to students who enrolled or took out loans because of false claims made by a college or lender.

Becerra says under the U.S. Department of Education’s new regulations, there isn’t a meaningful process and that only about 4% of students could get financial relief.

In a statement, the Department of Education said this is another grandstanding, politically driven lawsuit meant to grab headlines, maintaining the new rules protect students from fraud and hold schools accountable.

As of May, the education department had 128,000 pending applications under the borrower defense rule.

“The better news is that almost every time we sue Secretary Devos, we all win,” Becerra said.

This is the 10th time California has sued Devos and the Department of Education, nearly the 90th time against the Trump administration.

