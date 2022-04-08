OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — California joins more than twenty states to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to protect consumers and businesses from spam calls.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a new partnership that will equip the state with important resources to support state investigations into robocalls. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between California and federal robocall investigators is set to establish critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns.

“Robocalls aren’t just frustrating, they can lead to serious financial harm, and too often, it’s our most vulnerable who pay the price,” said Attorney General Bonta. “With this new partnership with the FCC, we’ll be able to strengthen our enforcement in this space and better protect Californians from robocall scams.”

The partnership will allow the California Attorney General’s Office and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and will take steps to build a record against scammers.

Additionally, the efforts will provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”