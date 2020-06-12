California police lobby group joins federal conversation on nationwide changes to police use of force

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — One of California’s largest police lobby groups is getting involved in the federal conversation on nationwide changes to police use of force.

The Peace Officer Research Association of California, also known as PORAC, is speaking out as several proposed changes to police across the state and country surface.

“I think the public, local, state and federal governments need to ask what they expect of our law enforcement officers,” PORAC Vice President Damon Kurtz said. “What do they want them to be. They’re often overburdened with things they’re not trained or equipped or given the resources for.”

This week, PORAC provided testimony to the house judiciary committee on setting a national standard for how police can use deadly force.

PORAC was part of negotiations at the state level last year as California moved to change its use of force laws, along with establishing new training for mental health and deescalation. This goes into effect in January.

Group leaders hope the federal government hears their ideas.

“The catch phrases going on at the national level, we’ve already done that,” Kurtz said. “I know the democratic party put out their bill, but there’s much in there that’s probably not workable for us, but we do have a model that we can push forward.”

Although California is ahead of the curve on setting new standards of force and training, local leaders along with state lawmakers propose even more changes — including prohibiting the chokehold restraint and preventing police officers accused of misconduct from moving from one department to another.

“The devil’s in the details. What one person believes is a bad cop may not be what another person believes is a bad cop,” Kurtz said. “Right now we believe in restorative justice except for police officers, everyone gets a second chance except for police officers.”

PORAC leaders say they look forward to continuing the conversation on changing the national standard.

