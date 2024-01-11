(KRON) — Two of the frontrunners in the race to fill the United States Senate long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein recently launched their first television campaign ads. Both Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porters (D-CA) launched television ads this week.

Rep. Schiff launched a 30-second spot in which, among other things, he touted his experience in the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, lowered drug costs, and helping to build affordable housing.

“This election is a choice between results and just rhetoric,” Schiff can be heard saying in the ad. “Californians deserve a senator who is going to deliver for them every day and not just talk a good game.”

Rep. Porter’s 30-second spot leans into her trademark whiteboard and new “Shake up the Senate” messaging her campaign has rolled out this week.

“Not just any whiteboard, Katie Porter’s whiteboard,” a voiceover in the ad can be heard saying. The ad highlights Porter’s progressive bona fides including her refusal to take corporate PAC money, “leading the fight to ban congressional stock trading,” and opposing earmarks.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Porter’s ad is running solely in the SF Bay Area, which some have seen as an attempt to tap into the Bay Area progressive support Rep. Barbara Lee’s campaign is banking on.

Schiff remains the front runner, according to data collected by Real Clear Polling, with Porter trailing slightly behind and Lee running close with Republican candidate Steve Garvey in the race for third place.