SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2022 California primary election is taking place on Tuesday, June 7. Voters will decide on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, state senator, insurance commissioner, attorney general and other statewide positions.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco voters will decide whether or not to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. San Jose will also be choosing a new mayor with incumbent Sam Liccardo termed out. In the East Bay, Contra Costa County voters will decide whether to oust incumbent Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston in favor of challenger Benjamin Therriault, a Richmond police officer with a more progressive stance toward law enforcement.

Registered voters statewide should have received ballots by mail and there are voting centers set up across the Bay Area.

