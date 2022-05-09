(KTXL) — County elections offices have started mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7 primary.
All registered voters in the state will receive a ballot that can be filled out, signed and returned via mail for free or turned in at a local and secure dropbox, and more than half of California counties will allow in-person voting during the 10 days immediately prior to Election Day.
Every county and city will contain its individual races and measures, but each and every voter will be able to vote for the statewide offices.
Because of the Voter’s Choice Act, voters in the following counties can vote in person up to 10 days prior to Election Day, June 7: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo.
Below is a list of candidates for statewide office that will be on every ballot in the California Primary Election.
Statewide offices
There are two separate contests for U.S. Senate and voters can vote on both.
One contest is for a full term, from 2023 to 2029. The second contest is for a partial term, since the current officeholder, Alex Padilla, is filling the vacancy left by Kamala Harris upon her election as U.S. Vice president.
United States Senate — Full term
- Akinyemi Agbede — Democratic
- Dan O’Dowd — Democratic
- Alex Padilla — Democratic
- Douglas Howard Pierce — Democratic
- Obaidul Huq Pirjada — Democratic
- Timothy J. Ursich — Democratic
- James P. Bradley — Republican
- Jon Elist — Republican
- Myron L. Hall — Republican
- Sarah Sun Liew — Republican
- Robert George Lucero, Jr. — Republican
- Mark P. Meuser — Republican
- Enrique Petris — Republican
- Chuck Smith — Republican
- Carlos Guillermo Tapia — Republican
- Cordie Williams — Republican
- James “Henk” Conn — Green
- Pamela Elizondo — Green
- John Thompson Parker — Peace and Freedom
- Daphne Bradford — No Party Preference
- Eleanor Garcia — No Qualified Party Preference
- Don J. Grundmann — No Qualified Party Preference
- Deon D. Jenkins — No Party Preference
United States Senate — Partial term
- Dan O’Dowd — Democratic
- Alex Padilla — Democratic
- Timothy J. Ursich — Democratic
- James P. Bradley — Republican
- Jon Elist — Republican
- Myron L. Hall — Republican
- Mark P. Meuser — Republican
- Daphne Bradford — No Party Preference
Governor
- Anthony “Tony” Fanara — Democratic
- Gavin Newsom — Democratic
- Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato — Democratic
- Joel Ventresca — Democratic
- Ronald A. Anderson — Republican
- Shawn Collins — Republican
- Brian Dahle — Republican
- Ron Jones — Republican
- Jenny Rae Le Roux — Republican
- David Lozano — Republican
- Daniel R. Mercuri — Republican
- Cristian Raul Morales — Republican
- Robert C. Newman, II — Republican
- Lonnie Sortor — Republican
- Anthony Trimino — Republican
- Major Williams — Republican
- Leo S. Zacky — Republican
- Heather Collins — Green
- Luis Javier Rodriguez — Green
- Serge Fiankan — No Party Preference
- James G. Hanink — No Qualified Party Preference
- Woodrow “Woody” Sanders, III — No Party Preference
- Frederic Schultz — No Party Preference
- Reinette Senum — No Party Preference
- Michael Shellenberger — No Party Preference
- Bradley Zink — No Party Preference
Lieutenant Governor
- Eleni Kounalakis — Democratic
- Jeffrey Highbear Morgan — Democratic
- William Cavett “Skee” Saacke — Democratic
- David Fennell — Republican
- Clint W. Saunders — Republican
- Angela E. Underwood Jacobs — Republican
- Mohammad Arif — Peace and Freedom
- David Hillberg — No Party Preference
Secretary of State
- Shirley N. Weber — Democratic
- Rob Bernosky — Republican
- Rachel Hamm — Republican
- James “JW” Paine — Republican
- Raul Rodriguez, Jr. — Republican
- Gary N. Blenner — Green
- Matthew D. Cinquanta — No Party Preference
Controller
- Malia M. Cohen — Democratic
- Ron Galperin — Democratic
- Steve Glazer — Democratic
- Yvonne Yiu — Democratic
- Lanhee Chen — Republican
- Laura Wells — Green
Treasurer
- Fiona Ma — Democratic
- Andrew Do — Republican
- Jack M. Guerrero — Republican
- Meghann Adams — Peace and Freedom
Attorney General
- Rob Bonta — Democratic
- Eric Early — Republican
- Nathan Hochman — Republican
- Dan Kapelovitz — Green
- Anne Marie Schubert — No Party Preference
Insurance Commissioner
- Vinson Eugene Allen — Democratic
- Jasper “Jay” Jackson — Democratic
- Ricardo Lara — Democratic
- Marc Levine — Democratic
- Greg Conlon — Republican
- Robert Howell — Republican
- Veronika Fimbres — Green
- Nathalie Hrizi — Peace and Freedom
- Robert J. Molnar — No Party Preference
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Marco Amaral — Nonpartisan
- Joseph Guy Campbell — Nonpartisan
- Lance Ray Christensen — Nonpartisan
- Jim Gibson — Nonpartisan
- Ainye E. Long — Nonpartisan
- Tony K. Thurmond — Nonpartisan
- George Yang — Nonpartisan
California State Board of Equalization
The Board of Equalization is an elected commission that administers taxes (sales, property, special) and collects fees.
Board of Equalization District 1
- Jose S. Altamirano — Democratic
- Braden Murphy — Democratic
- Nader Shahatit — Democratic
- Ted Gaines — Republican
Board of Equalization District 2
- Michela Alioto-Pier — Democratic
- Sally J. Lieber — Democratic
- Peter Coe Verbica — Republican
Board of Equalization District 3
- John Mendoza — Democratic
- Tony Vazquez — Democratic
- Y. Marie Manvel — No Party Preference
Board of Equalization District 4
- David B. Dodson — Democratic
- Mike Schaefer — Democratic
- Denis R. Bilodeau — Republican
- Randell R. Economy — Republican
- Matthew Harper — Republican
- John F. Kelly — Republican
- Erik Peterson — Republican