California public universities will require a COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The University of California system and California State University system announced on Thursday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Academic appointees and staff who are accessing campus facilities will also have to be fully vaccinated.

“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end,” said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D

Students and staff are already strongly encouraged to voluntarily obtain a vaccination as soon as they are eligible and able to schedule an appointment. The requirement would go into effect once a vaccine has full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the beginning of the fall semester.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

Students will have to update their immunization documentation on file to prove they have been vaccinated, or that they have a religious or medical exemption prior to arriving on campus.

Student health centers will be facilitating information and resources for students unable to receive a vaccine prior to arrival and vaccination will be contingent on adequate availability.