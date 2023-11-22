(KRON) — As the holiday shopping season kicks off retailers are gearing up for more foot traffic and law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols to combat the rising tide of organized retail theft. From Sacramento and San Francisco to San Diego, the California Highway Patrol is deploying more uniformed and plainclothes officers to busy shopping corridors to stop retail thieves.

“These operations and efforts will result in increased safety for shoppers, merchants and our retailers,” said CHP commissioner Sean Duryee.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday announcing the launch of a statewide crackdown on organized retail thefts, the CHP was joined by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the San Francisco District Attorney.

“When stores are forced to close due to rampant theft, our communities lose important valuable jobs and access to much needed goods and services,” said SF DA Brooke Jenkins.

Jenkins says earlier this year, her office received $2 million in grant money from the state to staff a prosecutor and investigator to focus on retail thefts. The San Francisco Police Department received more than $15 million.

The funding is the result of a $267 million state investment in grants to 55 cities and counties to combat organized retail crimes.

“This year in 2023 alone, the CHP has participated in nearly 200 proactive operations, 500 investigations that have resulted in 800 people being arrested and the seizure of 130,000 stolen assets with a value of approximately $5 million,” said Duryee.

Earlier this month, the cities of San Francisco and San Jose announced efforts to curb thefts by freeing up funding to increase holiday patrol staffing and purchase and install hundreds of automated license plate readers to assist in investigations.

In Pleasant Hill, police say several retail theft operations conducted at shopping centers in the past month resulted in at least 23 arrests and the recovery of more than $5,500 in stolen merchandise.

“These criminals have become far more brazen and are willing to become more violent in these situations. And, so, I would caution against anyone trying to confront them,” said Jenkins.

“Don’t get involved. It’s not worth getting yourself injured or putting yourself in peril,” agreed Duryee.

If you do see an active theft, the CHP advises that you get to a safe place, be a good witness and report what you see.