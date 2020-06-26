California sees surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California is seeing a surge in its use of hospital and ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update Thursday.

As the number and rate of coronavirus cases rise in California, Governor Newsom said intensive care unit beds are now at about a third of its capacity.

He says California has seen a 19% increase in ICU patients over the last two weeks.

“When our system can not absorb, when there’s a capacity limitation or consideration, that’s when we have alarm bells that are raised,” Newsom said.

But the governor says the state isn’t at that point, and there are no plans to pause reopening.

He said the overall healthcare delivery system is at 8% capacity while the state is now testing nearly 100,000 people a day.

California Thursday rolled out its “CalCAT” modeling system to the public. Data cities and counties and the state have been using to guide reopening.

It shows short-term projections and current scenarios for COVID-19 and aims to get all counties on the same page.

“We want to empower local leadership to make informed decisions but we also want that information to be made public,” the governor said.

While the numbers show California isn’t experiencing the serious spike like neighboring state Arizona, the governor says for now, he won’t require 14-day quarantines from that state or any other.

“The message should be very clear, anyone coming into the state of California is subject to the mask mandate and the guidelines that we have put forth,” he said. “But at this moment we’re not shutting down our border to other states.”

The governor urged Californians to remain cautious and careful in this stage of COVID-19.

