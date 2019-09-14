California Senate disrupted by red liquid thrown from gallery

SACRAMENTO (AP/KRON) — A woman has thrown red liquid from the public gallery of the California Senate, hitting several senators and delaying the final day of the legislative session.

According to state senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the person dropped a red liquid onto the Senate floor and screamed it was blood from a baby.

1/2 A few minutes ago, the anti-vaxxer stalkers – who’ve engaged in a harassment campaign all week – dropped a red substance onto the Senate floor from the elevated public gallery, dousing several of my colleagues. The person who committed this assault screamed it was baby blood. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 14, 2019

The senator called the action “criminal behavior.”

The California Highway Patrol arrested the suspect on several charges relating to disrupting Capitol business, assault, vandalism, obstructing with the use of state property, willfully preventing the legislature from meeting and disturbing the Legislature while in session.

The suspect’s identity was not released Friday.

After the incident, authorities quickly cleared the Senate chambers.

According to the CHP, the suspect threw a feminine hygiene device, which appeared to contain blood, onto the Senate floor.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) said via Twitter that several state senators including himself were hit by the substance.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins called the behavior “unacceptable.”

She said in a news release that Capitol law enforcement officials had dealt with the situation.

Atkins said the Senate will “continue to do the people’s important business.”

The incident comes as dozens of protesters have filled the Capitol to demonstrate against a bill that seeks to curb the fraudulent issuance of medical exemptions for vaccinations. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law earlier this week.