California state leaders work to help vulnerable groups fight COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California’s COVID-19 numbers are down significantly, but state leaders are working to stop the spread among vulnerable groups.

As California counties work to move through the state’s strict four tiered plan for reopening, state leaders have added another benchmark counties need to meet before moving forward.

“We know exposure to COVID-19 has exacerbated many of our underlying health inequities especially in underserved and marginalized groups,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

As the state continues to slow the spread of the virus, health officials are putting their attention on vulnerable groups — older adults, underlying health conditions, essential workers, communities of color, immigrants, people living with disabilities.

Cases and deaths are more common in Latino, Black, native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in California.

Counties will need to prove to the state its narrowing the gap and improving positivity rates among all groups.

Health leaders say this will likely require more testing and contact tracing more accessible to those communities at risk.

“Conditions are achieved where race no longer predicts your outcome.”

Another potential vulnerable community — those who have been forced from their homes because of wildfire.

“Certainly the level of disruption and mixing that happens with evacuations and the response could indeed impact transmission,” Dr. Ghaly said.

While juggling a pandemic and series of wildfires, health leaders hoping to keep stabilizing the spread.

