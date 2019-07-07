California towns making repairs after quakes

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) – Two Southern California desert communities are rushing to make repairs after Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Ridgecrest and neighboring Trona were hit hard by the quake, which came a day after a magnitude 6.4 quake in the same Mojave Desert area.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said Sunday that an inspection shows roads are in good shape and the water system is working.

But many in Trona are without water, and crews are still patching up cracked roads in the town of under 2,000 people.

The quakes sparked several house fires, shut off power, snapped gas lines, cracked buildings and flooded some homes when water lines broke. Building damage is still being assessed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated the damage at more than $100 million and says President Donald Trump has offered federal support.