(KRON) – The Oak Fire burning near Yosemite, has become California’s biggest wildfire of 2022. Smoke from the blaze has impacted air quality here in the Bay Area, leading the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory that’s been extended through Wednesday.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association has created a map of wildfires burning in California and across the West that updates in real-time.

Interactive California fire map

“The current climate situation is incredibly scary,” said Chief Mark Niemeyer, Board President of the WFCA and Fire Chief of the Boise Fire Department, in a press release accompanying the release of the map. “The WFCA is providing public access to definitive information around the paths of wildfires so that communities can quickly take action.”

The WFCA Fire Map pulls data from the U.S. Forest Services via the National Interagency Fire Center IRWIN feed and 911 Dispatch. The map is the first of its kind to pull such data from 911 Dispatch, according to the accompanying press release.