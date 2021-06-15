1 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was injured after a small aircraft crashed in Martis Valley Tuesday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, at 10:45 AM, #PCSO deputies & CalFire responded to a report of a plane crash in Martis Valley. Deputies located the downed plane w/two occupants, one deceased & one injured. We will be assisting the FAA & NTSB as they conduct their investigation. #planecrash #MartisValley pic.twitter.com/mulcGHfbyP — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 15, 2021

The single-engine Cirrus SR20 went down after 11 a.m., after departing the Truckee Tahoe Airport. The emergency parachute had deployed, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The aircraft landed in an open area close to a neighborhood, according to FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan.

There are no reports that the aircraft hit or caused damage to homes, Duncan told FOX40. There is also currently no wildland threat.

Truckee Fire crews are on the scene to determine whether there was a possible fuel leak. They have asked the public to stay clear of the area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating.

Fire crews responding to Martis Valley open area for a small aircraft down. No fire. Please stay clear of the area https://t.co/WrsZtuVctJ — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) June 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.