1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Church’s Chicken restaurant

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and two people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Otay Mesa West, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Church’s Chicken in the 3700 block of Del Sol Boulevard, near Picador Boulevard.

Investigators say the gunman tried to pay for a meal using a counterfeit bill, and when he was unsuccessful, returned to the restaurant and opened fire on employees.

Police are still looking for the gunman, who was described as an African-American man, about 6′ tall with a thin build and in his 30s. He was wearing a blue Chargers beanie, a light blue sweatshirt and basketball shorts. He was seen driving a dark-blue sedan northbound on Picador Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

