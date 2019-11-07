Live Now
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Church’s Chicken restaurant

California

by: KSWB Staff

Fox5 San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – One person was killed and two people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Otay Mesa West, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Church’s Chicken along the 3700 block of Del Sol Boulevard.

The suspected gunman had been spotted inside the restaurant earlier in the day, when he tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill to employees, police said.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who was described as an African-American man, about 6′ tall and in his 30s.

He was wearing a Chargers beanie, a white long-sleeved shirt, and basketball shorts and was seen driving away in a light-blue sedan.

