1 dead, 4 injured in Oroville bus shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were shot, one of them fatally, on Wednesday night after a person opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Oroville.

It happened outside an AM/PM store on Oroville-Dam Blvd around 7:35 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. According to 911 calls, the shooting happened inside the bus.

Police officers from the Oroville Police Department and deputies with the sheriff’s office said they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting suspect was already gone before they arrived.

Additional 911 callers reported the suspect was inside a Walmart on Cal Oak Road within the city. Officials said they responded and found evidence that “gave them cause to believe it was the suspect involved in the shooting.”

They were taken into custody. Officials did not reveal any information about the suspect. A press conference is expected around 9 a.m. Thursday.

