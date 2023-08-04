(KRON) — A Salinas woman died near Castroville in Monterey County after her vehicle crashed into a power pole, the car caught on fire, and the woman was trapped inside, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday on Molera Road south of Monterey Dunes Way, the CHP said.

The woman was driving a 2016 blue Hyundai Sonata with two passengers when the Hyundai crashed into a PG&E electric pole, rolled 20 feet away from the road, and burst into flames.

By the time patrol officers arrived on scene at 11:10 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was still stuck inside her burning vehicle, the CHP said.

According to the CHP, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and her two passengers survived.

As a result of the crash, the power pole was broken in half. PG&E crews were on scene to fix the damage.