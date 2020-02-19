2 teenagers arrested in fatal California library blaze

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) – Police in central California say officers arrested two teenagers suspected of starting a fire at a public library that killed at least one firefighter.

Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said Wednesday the two 13-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday in the blaze that left a 35-year-old firefighter dead.

Another firefighter is missing. Authorities say the blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon at the Porterville Public library in Porterville.

More than 50 city, county and state firefighters battled the blaze for hours.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The library was built in 1953 and did not have fire sprinklers.

Latest Stories: