1 person dead in I-80 truck fire in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a crash on I-80 westbound west of I-505 on Friday morning.
A witness reported a work truck crashed and caught fire around 6:30 a.m. according to California Highway Patrol. The truck was stuck behind a guardrail and a person had to be extricated.
Traffic was backed up to Leisure Town but lanes opened by 7:30 a.m.
