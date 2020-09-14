1 person killed in I-680 crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — One person was killed in a collision late Sunday night on northbound Interstate Highway 680 just south of the Jackson Avenue interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision, reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, involved a Toyota Highlander SUV and a motorcycle, the CHP said. The motorcycle ended up under the SUV, the CHP said, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was a motorcyclist that was killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

