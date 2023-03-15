SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a large tree branch in Santa Cruz County on Wednesday, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter.

Officials did not specify where the incident happened but said it happened in the Empire Grade area, which is approximately 10 miles north of UC Santa Cruz’s campus.

The victim was taken to the hospital via a helicopter. Video (above) shows a visual of the tree branch that hit an unidentified victim.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time. Cal Fire CZU sent out the tweet about the incident at 1:37 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.